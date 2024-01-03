ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Invests $258,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. 427,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,285. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

