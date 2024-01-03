ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $457,000 Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,843,000 after acquiring an additional 426,833 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,117,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 204,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. 142,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,750. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $46.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

