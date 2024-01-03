Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Humana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Humana by 10.6% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HUM traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $473.59. 290,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.42. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.