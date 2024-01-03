Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.1 %

NOW traded down $7.44 on Wednesday, hitting $680.08. The company had a trading volume of 179,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $720.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.