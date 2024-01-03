Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $36.49 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,549 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.3% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,222,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.35. 704,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,215. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

