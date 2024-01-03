ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8,408.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,786 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 457,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,494 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 386,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 180,703 shares during the period.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. 60,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,632. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.