ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Takes $934,000 Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of VLU traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.99. 1,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

