ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF makes up 1.2% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. 187,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

