iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by Erickson Financial Group LLC

Erickson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

