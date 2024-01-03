ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for 3.1% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,471,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWL traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $113.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,010. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $107.71. The company has a market capitalization of $984.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $115.59.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

