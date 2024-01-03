Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.43. 432,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

