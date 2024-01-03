The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.75. 1,172,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,241. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

