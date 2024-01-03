NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $293.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.25. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $246.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

