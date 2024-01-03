NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

