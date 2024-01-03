GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.40. 527,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

