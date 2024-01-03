Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 15.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,096,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after buying an additional 31,773 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. 413,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

