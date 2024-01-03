GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 229 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $117.51. The company had a trading volume of 200,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

