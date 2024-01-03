CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1,233.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.13. The company had a trading volume of 731,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.41. CME Group has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.