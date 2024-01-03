GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. HSBC initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 216,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.98.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

