GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GPN traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $125.84. The stock had a trading volume of 424,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

