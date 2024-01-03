Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.01.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

