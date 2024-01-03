956 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.5 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.58 and a 200-day moving average of $264.10. The stock has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

