Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,729 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up about 2.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of PJAN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953,661 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

