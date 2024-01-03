Compass Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.88. 85,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,311. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $70.50.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
