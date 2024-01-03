Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 4.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.90. 64,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,661. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $167.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.68.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.