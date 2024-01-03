Legacy Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 517,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,518. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

