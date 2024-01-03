Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires 761 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 186,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 495,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 70,845 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULV traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. 169,932 shares of the stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

