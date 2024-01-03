Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AOR stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 83,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $53.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

