Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,620. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.69 and a fifty-two week high of $221.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

