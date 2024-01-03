Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. 83,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,044. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

