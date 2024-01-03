Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 9,066 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,029,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,926,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,318,000 after acquiring an additional 148,536 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.06. 136,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,411. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

