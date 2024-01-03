Independent Advisor Alliance Has $4.50 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

