Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $137.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.77. 709,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average of $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

