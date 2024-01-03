DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $131.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Get DexCom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $120.05. The stock had a trading volume of 458,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,246. DexCom has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 55.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.