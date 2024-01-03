ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $946,149.19 and approximately $507.68 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00018557 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,440.10 or 0.99952062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011443 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010667 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00206616 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000982 USD and is up 66.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,524.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

