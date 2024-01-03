ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,050.35

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. ERC20 has a total market cap of $12.20 million and approximately $2,050.35 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00018557 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,440.10 or 0.99952062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011443 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010667 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00206616 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01116599 USD and is up 22.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,857.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.