USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $24.77 billion and approximately $9.14 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 24,759,983,433 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

