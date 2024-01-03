RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 228 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,052.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of VOOG stock opened at $266.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.24 and a 12-month high of $272.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.12 and a 200-day moving average of $255.93.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Intel stock: Analysts are expecting multi-year highs
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 5 crypto stocks to watch amidst Bitcoin’s ascendance
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Traders are suddenly stampeding these Buffett stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.