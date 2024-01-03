Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

