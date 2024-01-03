GSK (NYSE:GSK) Trading 1.9% Higher

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.22. 551,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,847,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

