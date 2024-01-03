Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 2.2%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 57,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,218,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Zhihu Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter.
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
