Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 2.2%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 57,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,218,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Zhihu Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zhihu by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 25,770,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zhihu by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,004,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zhihu by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,736,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 95,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zhihu by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,165,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 834,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Zhihu by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,406,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 105,691 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Further Reading

