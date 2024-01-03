Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 191,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,738,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

CORT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $61,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $61,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,856 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

