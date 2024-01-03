Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.23. Approximately 1,159,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,154,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 163.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,402,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $199,877,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,740,000 after buying an additional 5,457,851 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 14,498.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,274,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,641,000 after buying an additional 5,238,081 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

