FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 529,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,056,382 shares.The stock last traded at $20.32 and had previously closed at $20.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.22%.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 567,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

