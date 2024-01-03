iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 129,535 shares.The stock last traded at $26.31 and had previously closed at $26.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Price Performance

Institutional Trading of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FM. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.