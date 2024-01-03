Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 508,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 963,838 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 216.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

