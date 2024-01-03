Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 4.3%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31. 437,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,788,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVXL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 13.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $564.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,938,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 201,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 630,156 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.