iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 19,586 shares.The stock last traded at $56.31 and had previously closed at $56.82.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
