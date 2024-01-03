iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 19,586 shares.The stock last traded at $56.31 and had previously closed at $56.82.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

