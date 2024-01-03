Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 240,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 487,431 shares.The stock last traded at $22.02 and had previously closed at $22.64.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 149,840.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after buying an additional 1,176,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,565,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 107,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.