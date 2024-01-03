ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading 8.7% Higher

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.48. 1,911,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,682,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $98.47.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.